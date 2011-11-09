KCET and Eyetronics Announce First Slate of Original Programs

Independent public television station KCET and Eyetronics Media and Studios have announced their first slate of new original series, stemming from their partnership to produce and acquire programming centered on Southern California.

The five new programs scheduled for production are (working titles) Ocean Alive, Department of State, Classic Cool Theatre, California Game Changers and RetrostoryTM.

"We are pleased to move forward with this exciting initial lineup featuring an eclectic array of educational and entertaining shows covering Southern California ecology, public affairs, lifestyle, innovation and history," said Al Jerome, president and CEO of KCET.

The lineup is led by Ocean Alive, hosted by filmmaker and ocean explorer Jean-Michel Cousteau. The series will bring celebrities and public figures to locations in Southern California to explore its marine life and discuss ecological preservation. The series will also feature interactive media.

Department of State is a weekly half-hour series that features discussion and analysis with global media correspondents and public figures. California Game Changers, also a weekly half-hour program, will explore California's unique industries, innovators and inventions.

Classic Cool Theatre will present classic films each week, while RetrostoryTM also takes a look back in a biweekly documentary series that examines the 20th century from the Southern California perspective. Both Classic Cool Theatre and RetrostoryTM will include content from Eyetronics' digital library of films, rare footage, newsreels, cartoons, serials, documentaries, TV movies and series.

"I am eager to present this dynamic new programming to the international marketplace and share some of our most prized treasures from our digital library with a wide range of entertainment enthusiasts and film fans," said Dominique Bigle, CEO and president of Eyetronics.