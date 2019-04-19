KCBS-KCAL GM Mauldin Sets Retirement

Steve Mauldin, president and general manager of KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles, will retire as of May 31, wrapping up 40-plus years in television. He’s been in that role since late 2009.

Last year, Mauldin marked 20 years as a CBS Television Stations general manager, along with his 70th birthday. Prior to shifting to Southern California, he was general manager of CBS-owned stations in Dallas-Fort Worth (he also oversaw stations in Austin and Oklahoma City at the same time) and Miami (overseeing a West Palm Beach station).

“Throughout his more than two decades with our station group, Steve has been a class act and done a terrific job of leading several large-market stations,” said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. “From Florida to Texas and most recently Southern California, he has upgraded the overall performance of our stations everywhere he has been. His success is due in large part to assembling talented and experienced teams of employees who share his passion for the future of local media, which includes the upcoming launch of CBSN Los Angeles, a 24/7 direct-to-consumer service that will stream anchored news coverage and live breaking news events from the KCBS and KCAL newsroom.”

Dunn noted Mauldin’s commitment to community service, including Stephanie’s Day, a resource fair for children with autism and other special needs.

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to spend more than two decades with CBS, working alongside so many incredible colleagues who are the best of the best, not only as professionals, but also as kind-hearted people,” Mauldin said. “As someone who got his first big opportunity to work in sales here in Los Angeles back in 1981, it has been a thrill to come back home and put an exclamation point on my career by leading our tremendous team here at CBS 2 and KCAL 9. I am very proud of what we have achieved during the past 10 years – both in terms of our business success and giving back to the communities we serve.”

Dunn concluded, “While we wish he would stay, we respect Steve’s desire to retire on his own terms when he’s still at the top of his game. We hope he, his wife Sheilah, their children and grandchildren enjoy this next chapter of their lives. We wish them our very best.”