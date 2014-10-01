Kazoo-Fest Pays Off

Cablevision Systems CEO and JD& the Straight Shot frontman James Dolan made good on his promise to donate $100,000 to the ALS Foundation if his fans accepted the challenge to break the world record for simultaneous kazoo playing, presenting a ceremonial check to ALS Association of Greater New York Chapter CEO Dorine Gordon.

Dolan presented the check at Madison Square Garden, where his band opened for The Eagles on Sept. 18. Dolan has promised he would donate $100,00 to ALS if concert-goers broke the world record for simultaneous kazoo playing. According to MSG, 7,422 fans hummed along after a brief instruction from Dolan, during his kazoo solo in the Straight Shot’s rendition of Governor’s Blues.

This article originally appeared on Mulichannel.com.