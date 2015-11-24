Kazerman Joins Discovery to Develop Ad Data Products

Keith Kazerman has joined Discovery Communications as head of advertising sales products strategy.

Kazerman, previously senior VP, national ad sales at DirecTV, will oversee Discovery Engage, a new group within advertising sales that will create a portfolio of data products for clients aimed at improved ad effectiveness and accountability. He will also lead development of sales automation systems and strategies.

“Keith has a proven track record of developing data-driven, cross platform products that Discovery clients are seeking to drive growth in this rapidly changing marketplace,” said Simon Robinson, COO, ad sales, to whom Kazerman wil report. “Having Keith join the team is another step towards garnering value for our clients and furthering our reach to consumers.”

In September, Discovery hired former DirecTV sales and marketing chief Paul Guyardo as chief commercial officer.

At DirecTv, Kazerman led the launch of DirecTV’s addressable advertising product.