Kay Adams, Lawrence Jackson to Co-Host Meredith's 'People' Entertainment News Strip

Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson have been named co-hosts of Meredith’s new syndicated strip based on People Magazine, which Meredith acquired as part of Time Inc. in January 2018.

Joining them are Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara as New York and Los Angeles correspondents, the company said Wednesday.

The half-hour entertainment strip debuts Monday, Sept. 14 on Meredith-owned TV stations in 12 markets, on People.com and other People-branded digital platforms. The TV markets are Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, Portland, Nashville, Kansas City, Missouri; Hartford-New Haven, Connecticut; Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.; Las Vegas, Mobile-Pensacola, Florida; Flint-Saginaw, Michigan; and Springfield-Holyoke, Massachussets.

"People is the most trusted brand in celebrity news. I'm thrilled to bring the People newsroom to life for viewers across the country, whether at home or on-the-go," said Adams in a statement.

"I am eager to be part of the on-air team that will bring the credibility of the magazine that you know, to an entirely new platform," added Jackson.

Adams hosts NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and recently hosted the mobile app version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. This fall, she will again host Amazon’s flagship football show, NFL Now. She has appeared as a special correspondent and guest host on Extra and E! News.

Jackson previously hosted NBC News' Stay Tuned, and prior to that he hosted MTV's Total Request Live reboot. He started his on-air career as a host on music network Revolt TV.

For the past six years Jeremy Parsons has co-hosted People Now, which streams live on People.com , Twitter, and Facebook Live.

Sandra Vergara is a television host, lifestyle authority, and beauty expert. Most recently, she co-hosted Yahoo's digital series, Hook'd, and was a regular contributor to Yahoo! Lifestyle digital. Prior, she co-hosted E!'s Good Work alongside RuPaul and was the primary host for Yahoo's trivia app Pop Play. She also guest-starred in such shows as CSI, Bold and the Beautiful, and Nip/Tuck, as well as starring alongside Colin Farrell in the feature Friday Night.

Rob Silverstein, who formerly executive produced NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood, is executive producer of People (the TV Show!). Meredith Corp. produces and distributes the program.