Katz Television Names Sinelli Executive VP

Katz Television Group said it named Joni Sinelli executive VP, director of sales over seeing the Midwest region, a new post.

Sinelli, who had been senior VP, director of sales, will be based in Detroit and oversee the Katz offices in Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit.

She will report to Craig Broitman, COO of Katz Television Group.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Joni’s extensive industry background leading our Midwest teams. Her media and agency experience, as well as knowledge in the auto sector will drive strategies that lead to growth for our station partners and their advertisers,” said Leo MacCourtney, president of Katz Television Group.

Sinelli has been with Katz for 23 years, starting as an account executive. Before that she was with Adam Outdoor Advertising and J. Walter Thompson.

“With Katz, marketers can seamlessly achieve local impact on a national scale. I’m excited to expand my role at this powerhouse organization, and lead the Midwest teams in engaging brands and advocating on behalf of our station partners,” said Sinelli.