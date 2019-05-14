Katz Networks Promotes Saginario to Ad Sales Head

Katz Networks has promoted Gary Saginario to senior VP of advertising sales and partnerships.

Saginario, who had been VP of ad sales at Katz, will oversee national ad sales efforts for Bounce, Court TV, Escape, Grit and Laff. He replaces Susan Malfa, who stepped down.

Saginario will be based in New York and report to CEO Jonathan Katz.

Katz Networks, which is part of the E.W. Scripps Co., also said it hired Lori Isola from NBCUniversal, as VP ad sales.

“Gary’s been an integral part of our sales team since day one and his performance has been stellar," said Katz. "He’s done a masterful job designing marketing solutions which help our advertising partners reach the targeted and growing demographic audiences Bounce, Escape, Grit and Laff deliver. With Court TV being added to the sales arsenal, Gary is the perfect choice to lead our expanding efforts to even greater success. I have total confidence in his ability to lead our accomplished team going forward.”

Saginario was the first account executive hired when Bounce started building its general market ad sales team in 2012. He was named VP in 2016. Previously, he’d been with NBCU cable networks.

Isola was an account executive at NBCU. Previously she was with Discovery and started her media career at ad agencies J. Walter Thompson and DDB Needham.

“Lori is a versatile executive whose relationships and diverse experience on both sides of the media sales table will help us further advance our ability to deliver unique opportunities for our advertising and marketing partners,” said Saginario.