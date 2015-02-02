Katy Perry World Tour Special to Bow on Epix

Just a day after Katy Perry's ratings-busting halftime performance in Super Bowl XLIX, premium network Epix announced it will premiere on March 28 a two-hour concert special featuring the pop star on her Prismatic World Tour.

Perry's elaborately staged Super Bowl show, which featured rocker Lenny Kravitz and hip-hop artist Missy Elliott, garnered a 50.8 overnight rating, up 5% from last year’s halftime festivities with Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Epix will bow its recently filmed special, Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour, during its upcoming free preview weekend, March 26-29, which will be carried by Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-Verse and other EPIX affiliates.

