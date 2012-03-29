Katie Couric to Guest Host 'GMA'
Katie Couric will return to morning television the week of
April 2 to guest host ABC's Good Morning
America, it was announced on Thursday's program.
She will co-host the morning program with George Stephanopoulos
while Robin Roberts is on vacation.
Couric of course spent 15 years as co-anchor of NBC's Today, leaving in 2006 to become anchor
of the CBS Evening News. She signed
with ABC last June and has served as a special correspondent for the network
while preparing to launch her syndicated daytime talk show Katie in September.
