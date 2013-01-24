Katie Buchanan Joins CMT as SVP, Programming Strategy

CMT has hired Katie Buchanan to the position of senior VP of

program planning and scheduling, the Viacom-owned network announced Thursday.

She starts Jan. 28.

A nearly 10-year veteran of The Style Network, Buchanan will

relocate from Los Angeles to Nashville, where she will report to CMT president

Brian Philips. In her new position she will control program scheduling and

acquisitions and be responsible for their distribution on CMT's television,

online, mobile and on demand platforms.

At Style, Buchanan was most recently senior VP of

programming and acquisitions. Prior to that, she was part of VH1's West Coast

original movies and series group after serving in on-air promotions in the

network's New York office.

"Katie is a top strategist and fast-rising star. She joins

CMT as our slate of originals grows exponentially," said Philips in a

statement. "True to character, Katie will jump in head-first, as our

representative at NATPE! Then she will immediately relocate to Nashville, where

she will lead the programming strategy team. We proudly welcome Katie back

to the Viacom family."