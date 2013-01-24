Katie Buchanan Joins CMT as SVP, Programming Strategy
CMT has hired Katie Buchanan to the position of senior VP of
program planning and scheduling, the Viacom-owned network announced Thursday.
She starts Jan. 28.
A nearly 10-year veteran of The Style Network, Buchanan will
relocate from Los Angeles to Nashville, where she will report to CMT president
Brian Philips. In her new position she will control program scheduling and
acquisitions and be responsible for their distribution on CMT's television,
online, mobile and on demand platforms.
At Style, Buchanan was most recently senior VP of
programming and acquisitions. Prior to that, she was part of VH1's West Coast
original movies and series group after serving in on-air promotions in the
network's New York office.
"Katie is a top strategist and fast-rising star. She joins
CMT as our slate of originals grows exponentially," said Philips in a
statement. "True to character, Katie will jump in head-first, as our
representative at NATPE! Then she will immediately relocate to Nashville, where
she will lead the programming strategy team. We proudly welcome Katie back
to the Viacom family."
