Kathy Grillo Moves Up at Verizon

Kathy Grillo has been tapped to head up public policy and government affairs for Verizon, starting Jan. 1.

Grillo, who has headed regulatory and legal affairs, is succeeding Michael Glover, who is retiring after 25 years with Verizon and its predecessors.

“Kathy is uniquely well-suited to lead our Public Policy and Government Affairs team,” said Craig Silliman, executive VP of public policy and general counsel. “She brings deep substantive experience, a broad set of relationships, and terrific leadership skills."

Grillo has been with Verizon since 2002.

Succeeding Grillo will be Will Johnson, currently VP and associate general counsel.