Kathy Griffin to Host Daytime Emmy Awards

Actress and comedian Kathy Griffin will host the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The awards show will take place in the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom on June 22.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will experience a first—live streaming. The organization will live stream the entire event using technology from Livestream LLC beginning at 5 p.m.

Griffin is already acquainted with the Daytime Emmys as a presenter. Last year she handed CBS and The Bold and the Beautiful the award for Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team.

The former My Life On the D-List star has high hopes for the telecast saying, “I can only hope that at the end of the evening, critics and fans alike will compare it to the experience they once had watching Neil Armstrong take man’s first step on the moon.”