Kathy Bates, Tim Curry Join ‘Alice'

Sci Fi has cast the lead actors in its upcoming miniseries Alice. The reimagining of Lewis Carroll's Alice In Wonderland follows in the footsteps of 2007's Tin Man, which was itself a take on the classic Wizard Of Oz.

Academy Award winner Kathy Bates has signed on to play the Queen of Hearts, with Tim Curry playing Dodo. The lead role of Alice will be played by Caterina Scorsone (Starz' Crash).

"An incredible creative team has been assembled to re-interpret this familiar tale in an imaginative and innovative way," said Mark Stern, EVP of Original Programming for Sci Fi, in a statement. "This exciting new vision is one of the reasons we've been able to attract such high-level talent."

The other cast are Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) as the King of Hearts, Philip Winchester (Crusoe) as Jack of Hearts, Matt Frewer (Watchmen) as the White Knight, Andrew Lee Potts (Primeval) as Hatter, Alessandro Juliani (Battlestar Galactica) as 9 of Clubs, Timothy Webber (Taken) as Carpenter, Alex Diakun (Sanctuary) as Ratcatcher, Zak Santiago (Kingdom Hospital) as 10 of Clubs, and Eugene Lipinski (Animorphs) as Doctors Dee and Dum.

Alice is slated to premiere in December on Sci Fi (which will have then rebranded as Syfy).