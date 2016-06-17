Kathryn Falk Heads Northern Virginia Operations for Cox

Kathryn Falk, VP of public and government affairs for Cox's Virginia region has been named VP for Northern Virginia operations for the cable operator.

She had been interim market VP of Northern Virginia operations, which includes Fairfax County and City, Falls Church, Vienna, Herndon, Clifton, Fredericksburg, and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, since February 2015.

Falk is a native of Fairfax County and has been with Cox since 2002, when she joined the Northern Virginia operation. Before that she was president of the Virginia Cable Telecommunications Association.

J.D. Myers II, has been running the Virginia operations since December 2015 after heading up the Virginia systems on an interim basis following the exit of Gary McCollum.“Kathryn is the clear choice to serve as market vice president for our Northern Virginia operations," said Myers. "Her strong commitment to employees, tremendous focus on customers and love of this community are evident in everything she does."