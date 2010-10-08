Kathryn Erbe Returns To ‘Criminal Intent'
Kathryn Erbe will rejoin the cast of Law & Order: Criminal Intent for the
procedural's 10th and final season, USA Network announced Friday. Eight
new episodes will air starting in 2011.
Erbe played Detective Alexandra Eames on Criminal Intent for eight seasons. She
will return alongside her longtime partner in crime, Vincent D'Onofrio, who
will be reprising his role as Detective Robert Goren.
"We're thrilled to have Kathryn Erbe return as
Detective Eames, the perfect complement to Donofrio's Detective Goren," said Jeff
Wachtel, president of orginal programming for USA and co-head of original
content at Universal Cable Productions. "We now have the definitive team for
the ultimate season of this phenomenal show."
Criminal
Intent is produced by Wolf Films and Universal Cable Productions. It was
created and is executive produced by Dick Wolf and was developed by René Balcer.
