Kathryn Erbe Returns To ‘Criminal Intent'

Kathryn Erbe will rejoin the cast of Law & Order: Criminal Intent for the

procedural's 10th and final season, USA Network announced Friday. Eight

new episodes will air starting in 2011.

Erbe played Detective Alexandra Eames on Criminal Intent for eight seasons. She

will return alongside her longtime partner in crime, Vincent D'Onofrio, who

will be reprising his role as Detective Robert Goren.

"We're thrilled to have Kathryn Erbe return as

Detective Eames, the perfect complement to Donofrio's Detective Goren," said Jeff

Wachtel, president of orginal programming for USA and co-head of original

content at Universal Cable Productions. "We now have the definitive team for

the ultimate season of this phenomenal show."

Criminal

Intent is produced by Wolf Films and Universal Cable Productions. It was

created and is executive produced by Dick Wolf and was developed by René Balcer.