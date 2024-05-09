Kathleen Keefe, Broadcasting Exec, Dies at 68

Kathleen Keefe, who served as VP of sales for both Hearst Television and Post-Newsweek Stations, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Roxbury, Connecticut, on May 1, members of her family said. She was 68.

She also was the first general manager at WKMG, the CBS station in Orlando, Florida, and general sales manager at WFSB Hartford, Connecticut, and KPRC Houston. She is survived by her siblings Susan Kelly and her husband George; Grace Huebscher and her husband Charles; Daniel Keefe Jr., Mary Keefe Hatch, Brendan Keefe and his wife Tiffany; her sisters-in-law Paula and Heidi Keefe and 22 nieces and nephews who meant the world to her. She was predeceased by her brothers Thomas, Peter and John Keefe. She graduated from Trinity University in Washington, D.C., and completed a year abroad at the University of Oxford in England.

