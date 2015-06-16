Kathie Lee Gifford Joins 2015 B&C Hall of Fame Class

Broadcasting & Cable has named Today cohost Kathie Lee Gifford to the 2015 Hall of Fame class.

Gifford, who emcees the fourth hour of the NBC News show with Hoda Kotb, will be honored during the 25th anniversary B&C Hall of Fame gala on Oct. 20 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City.

Before joining Today in 2008, she cohosted The Morning Show with Regis Philbin from 1985 to 1988 and then Live with Regis and Kathie Lee from 1988-2000. She has also appeared on Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, Omg! Insider, The View among many others.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include: Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company; Dr. Phil McGraw, host of CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil; Donna Speciale, president of ad sales, Turner Broadcasting; Dave Lougee, president, broadcasting division, Gannett Co.; Mike Fries, president and CEO of Liberty Global; Philip J. Lombardo, CEO, Citadel Communications Company, L.P.; Don Garber, commissioner, Major League Soccer and CEO, Soccer United Marketing; Lou LaTorre, former president, advertising sales, Fox Networks Group; and Chris Geraci, president of national broadcast, OMD.

The B&C Hall of Fame, celebrating its silver anniversary in 2015, will take place at New York’s Waldorf Astoria on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by a formal dinner at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on this year’s inductees and for tickets, go to bchalloffame.com/.