Kathie Lee Gifford Departing ‘Today’ in April

Kathie Lee Gifford, co-anchor on the fourth hour of NBC morning program Today, announced to viewers Dec. 11 that she is leaving the show in April. Gifford anchors the fourth hour alongside Hoda Kotb.

"It's an exciting time for me and I'm thrilled about all the projects that are coming up, but it's also hard,” she said. "I've been in this business for 120 years and never worked with a more beautiful group of people who just give, give, give every day."

Lee Gifford is 65. She’s been on Today for a decade. She’ll depart April 7, the anniversary of her start date.

"As we all know, Kathie Lee’s plate has been overflowing lately with film, music and book projects, and after giving us 11 extraordinary years, she’s decided to focus her attention full-time on those other creative endeavors," NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said in a memo. “When we first launched this incredible hour, no one could have predicted the lightning (or rather, wine) in a bottle that is Hoda & Kathie Lee. Whether in studio or on one of their many road trips, they have delighted our audience with their distinct brand of fun, friendship and adventure. During that time, Kathie Lee has cemented her status as one of the most enduring and endearing talents in morning television. In short — she is a legend."