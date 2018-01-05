Katherine Pope to Head Up Original Content at Charter

TV industry vet Katherine Pope has been named SVP and head of original content at Charter Communications, where she’ll play an integral role in the creation and launch of an upcoming slate of shows that will debut first with the MVPD.



In her new role, Pope will oversee Charter’s original content deals with AMC and Viacom, and other partnerships that will be established down the road. She reports to Charter SVP David Ellen, and will be based out of Los Angeles.



Pope joins Charter from Studio 8, where she served as Head of TV and helped launch the company’s independent television division. Prior to that, she was president of television at Chernin Entertainment, overseeing creative development and production for the Twentieth Century Fox-based production company. She also spent ten years at NBC/NBCUniversal Television Studios, and started her career in network news at CBS and ABC News.



“We are very pleased and incredibly excited to have Katherine Pope leading original content creation for Charter,” Ellen, said in a statement. “Katherine’s creativity, strategic prowess, and wealth of industry knowledge will play an instrumental role in positioning Charter as an industry leader in the creation and distribution of high-quality, original entertainment that will further differentiate Charter's market-leading video products in ways that create value and drive subscribership.”



“I'm excited to partner with networks, studios, and creators to build a high-quality original content experience for Charter's wide-reaching and diverse audience,” added Pope. “I look forward to working with David and the extraordinary team at Charter.”



