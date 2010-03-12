Kate Snow Leaves ABC News For NBC's ‘Dateline'

Kate Snow has left ABC News for NBC News where she will be a correspondent for the primetime newsmagazine Dateline.

Snow was a correspondent and Good Morning America Weekend co-anchor with Bill Weir. She also covered breaking news for various ABC News programs including Nightline, GMA and World News. Her last day at GMA was last Sunday (March 7).

Snow will begin appearing on Dateline later this spring.

"Kate is a tremendously talented and respected journalist," Steve Capus, president of NBC News, said in a statement. "This signifies our commitment to growing Dateline as it continues its ratings success in primetime, and our belief in investing in the future talent of NBC News."

ABC News has yet to work out a permanent succession plan for GMA Weekend. Juju Chang will co-anchor with Weir on Saturday (March 13) and Elizabeth Vargas will fill in on Sunday.

"Kate has done wonderful work," said an ABC News spokesperson. "We think the world of her and wish her all the best."