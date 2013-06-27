Kate Mara, Aaron Paul to Announce 65th Emmy Noms

House of Cards' Kate

Mara and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul

will be up early on July 18 to announce the nominees for the 65th Primetime

Emmy Awards.

The pair will join Bruce Rosenblum, chairman and CEO of the

Academy of Televisions Arts & Sciences, at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre

in North Hollywood at 5:40 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 18 for the announcement,

which will be streamed live at www.emmys.com.

The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on

CBS on Sept. 22.