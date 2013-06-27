Kate Mara, Aaron Paul to Announce 65th Emmy Noms
House of Cards' Kate
Mara and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul
will be up early on July 18 to announce the nominees for the 65th Primetime
Emmy Awards.
The pair will join Bruce Rosenblum, chairman and CEO of the
Academy of Televisions Arts & Sciences, at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre
in North Hollywood at 5:40 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 18 for the announcement,
which will be streamed live at www.emmys.com.
The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on
CBS on Sept. 22.
