Kate Gosselin To Guest Co-Host on 'The View'

Kate Gosselin has parlayed tabloid fame into a two-day stint on ABC's The View. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star will guest co-host the show Sept. 14 and 15.

Gosselin, the mother of eight (a set of twins and sextuplets), has made the TV rounds since the disintegration of her marriage put her TLC show on the map. She appeared earlier this year on NBC's Today and more recently on CNN's Larry King Live. She's never been a guest on The View, however.

The ABC program has its season premiere Sept. 8. There are several guest co-hosts on the docket to fill in for Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who is on maternity leave until mid-October. Meghan McCain, daughter of former GOP presidential candidate John McCain, will guest co-host Sept. 9 and 10; LaToya Jackson is scheduled for Sept. 16 and 18; and former Fox News Channel anchor E.D. Hill is on tap for Sept.. 23 and 24.