Karpowicz Named BMI Board Chair

Paul Karpowicz, president of the Meredith Local Media, was elected chairman of the board of directors of Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI). He was most recently vice chair of the board. Karpowicz succeeds Susan Davenport Austin, vice chairman of Sheridan Broadcasting Corporation and senior managing director of Brock Capital Group, who was elected presiding director at the meeting. Karpowicz joined the board in 2007.

Newly elected to the board in Nashville were Caroline Beasley, executive VP, chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary of Beasley Broadcast Group, and Bill Hoffman, president of Cox Media Group. Reelected were Michael Fiorile, president and CEO of The Dispatch Printing Company, Catherine L. Hughes, founder and chairperson of Radio One, and Jerome L. Kersting, former president of Tribune broadcasting.