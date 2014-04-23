Karen Bonck Joins Debmar-Mercury as Senior VP

Debmar-Mercury has tapped Karen Bonck as senior VP of branded partnerships, the company announced on Wednesday.

In her new role, Bonck will oversee partnerships for Debmar-Mercury’s series, including The Wendy Williams Show and Celebrity Name Game, which bows in syndication this fall. She reports to Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, the company’s copresidents.

“Branded partnerships and integrated marketing have become important aspects of our business and we are thrilled to have a first-rate executive like Karen lead this integral area for us,” said Marcus and Bernstein in a statement. “She brings strong relationships, an insightful understanding of the syndication business and an innovative approach to branded entertainment that is needed for advertisers to succeed in today’s media environment.”

Bonck has previously had stints at NBCUniversal and Disney/ABC Television Group.

Wendy Williams is currently in its fifth season.