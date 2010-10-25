'Kardashians' Season Finale Draws 4.1 Million Viewers
The season five finale of E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians
drew 4.1 million total viewers Sunday night, the network announced
Monday. That number was over six times as many total viewers drawn
during the network's primetime delivery.
The final episode of the season ranks in E!'s top ten most-watched
telecasts over the last 20 years and out-performed its average for
premiere episodes this season by 18% with total viewers.
Overall,
the fifth season of the series ranked as the most-watched cable show on
Sundays among adults 18-49, adults 18-34, women 18-34 and women 18-49.
