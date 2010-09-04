Kara DioGuardi Out at 'American Idol'

It's

official. Kara DioGuardi is stepping down as a judge on American Idol,

confirming widespread reports. DioGuardi spent two seasons on the show.

She

is the third judge to exit the show since wrapping its ninth season

last May. Longtime judge Simon Cowell left the show to helm an American

version of his British talent show The X Factor for Fox. Ellen DeGeneres, whose tenure was even shorter than DioGuardi's at one season, announced last month that she was leaving.

"I

felt like I won the lottery when I joined American Idol two years ago,

but I feel like now is the best time to leave Idol," DioGuardi said in a

statement. "I look forward to my next challenge, and want to thank

everyone who has supported me. All the best to everyone on Season 10!"

"Kara

was a great addition to our Idol family," Mike Darnell, President of

Alternative Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company, added in the same

statement. "I've been fortunate to get to know her well, and have always

been amazed by her eye for talent and her commitment to developing and

mentoring artists. She will be missed, and we wish her continued

success."