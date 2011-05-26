KaraDioGuardi to Develop New Docu-Series for Bravo
Songwriter and
former American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi has reached a development deal
with Bravo on a new docu-series, the network announced Thursday.
The series,
which is currently under the working title KARA, will follow DioGuardi
as she juggles her duties as a songwriter, producer, publisher and record exec
with her personal life. World of Wonder and Arthouse Entertainment will
produce, with DioGuardi, Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell and Stephen
Finfer serving as EPs.
"KARA is
the perfect addition to our latest development slate," stated Eli Lehrer, VP of development for Bravo. "People have one perception of DioGuardi, but this
series will peek behind the curtain and reveal much more interesting and
multi-faceted aspects of this incredibly successful, talented artist and
business woman."
"I am excited to
broaden my relationship with Bravo," stated DioGuardi. "I am a fan of the
network and appreciate how their programming gives the audience a bird's-eye view
into different industries and really uncovers what makes people tick."
DioGuardi fans
won't have to wait long to see her; she is slated to be the head judge on
Bravo's new songwriting competition, Platinum Hit, which premieres May
30 at 10 p.m.
