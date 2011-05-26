KaraDioGuardi to Develop New Docu-Series for Bravo

Songwriter and

former American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi has reached a development deal

with Bravo on a new docu-series, the network announced Thursday.

The series,

which is currently under the working title KARA, will follow DioGuardi

as she juggles her duties as a songwriter, producer, publisher and record exec

with her personal life. World of Wonder and Arthouse Entertainment will

produce, with DioGuardi, Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell and Stephen

Finfer serving as EPs.

"KARA is

the perfect addition to our latest development slate," stated Eli Lehrer, VP of development for Bravo. "People have one perception of DioGuardi, but this

series will peek behind the curtain and reveal much more interesting and

multi-faceted aspects of this incredibly successful, talented artist and

business woman."

"I am excited to

broaden my relationship with Bravo," stated DioGuardi. "I am a fan of the

network and appreciate how their programming gives the audience a bird's-eye view

into different industries and really uncovers what makes people tick."

DioGuardi fans

won't have to wait long to see her; she is slated to be the head judge on

Bravo's new songwriting competition, Platinum Hit, which premieres May

30 at 10 p.m.