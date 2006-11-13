Kappa Mikey Adds Online Clips, Podcasts

Nickelodeon animated anime series, Kappa Mikey, is boosting its Internet presence.

As of Nov. 17, a weekly free clip from the show will be downloadable on show Web site www.kappamikey.com and will also be available via podcast on iTunes.

For those show want to be alerted to new clips, there is also an RSS feed option.

The show features a struggling American "actor"--drawn in non-anime style--who hits it big as the star of a Japanese anime series, LilyMu.