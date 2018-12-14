Kaplar Named Media Institute President

Richard Kaplar has been named president and CEO of The Media Institute.

He has run the media company-backed First Amendment advocacy organization since January 2018 following the retirement of president/CEO Patrick Maines, but with the title of executive director, a post Kaplar has held since 2016.

Maines was named president emeritus at his retirement.

Kaplar joined the Media Institute in 1981 and was VP from 1984 to 2016.

Former FCC chairman and Wiley Rein chairman emeritus Dick Wiley remains chairman of the board.

Kaplar's elevation followed the board's annual meeting in Washington.

“Rick Kaplar’s new title is a testament to the extraordinary leadership that he has provided to the Institute, as unanimously recognized by our Board,” said Wiley.

The Media Institute holds monthly newsmaker lunches, an annual First Amendment awards dinner, publishes opinion pieces on key communications issues, publishes books, prepares regulatory filings, and organizes the annual "Free Speech Week."