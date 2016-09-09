Kantar Pushes Identity and New Tagline

Kantar, WPP’s research and consulting unit, introduced a new corporate identity that unifies its operating units under the tagline “Inspiration for an extraordinary world.”

Operating unit TNS becomes Kantar TNS and Millward Brown becomes Kantar Millward Brown. The only unit not taking the new brand is Lightspeed GMI, which is rebranded as Lightspeed.

Kantar will also be launching new brands including an insights group, Kantar Public, focusing on governmental and public policy work, and Kantar Consulting, which will provide marketing and sales consulting to clients.

The new branding reflects closer collaboration among Kantar's brands, which will share human resources, finance and information technology services.

“The rebranding is a tangible, visible expression of our desire to present clients with more easily-navigable and connected solutions that bring together the best of Kantar’s expertise,” said Kantar CEO Eric Salama. “We believe our clients and partners have started to experience the benefit of this approach – in more rounded, detailed and holistic research and recommendations. And it is helpful that for the first time we really look like a single family of brands serving a common purpose.”