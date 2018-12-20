Kantar Names Brooks Chief Operations Officer

Kantar said it appointed James Brooks to the newly created role of chief operations officer.

Brooks had previously been chief operations officer of Kantar’s Insights Division.

Scott Carter was named chief human resources officer at Kantar. He had been chief HR officer for Kantar Media.

“In Scott and James we have two superb, passionate experts who deeply understand Kantar,” said Kantar CEO Eric Salama. "They both put clients at the heart of their thinking and understand the importance of building strong teams around them and helping people flourish. I am particularly pleased that we have managed to fill critical roles with the best people by promoting from within.”

Brooks joined Kantar in 2004. Previously he spent 10 years at IRI.

Before joining Kantar in 2010, Carter was with Price Waterhouse.