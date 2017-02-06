Kantar Media: Super Bowl LI Was Second Most Cluttered Game

Super Bowl LI was exciting at the end but cluttered throughout with advertising and promotion, according to research company Kantar Media.

Kantar Media counted 51 minutes and 30 seconds of commercials and promos during the broadcast, accounting for about 23% of air time, the second most on record. The only game that topped Super Bowl LI in clutter was the 2013 contest, which included 51 minutes and 40 seconds worth of clutter.

Fox’s broadcast included 41 minutes and 40 seconds worth of time for brand commercials, 2:20 for NFL promos and public service announcements, and 7:30 for network promos.

During the regular season, advertising and promotion averaged about 21% of air time.

Anheuser-Busch InBev was the top advertiser with four units totaling 3 minutes and 30 seconds. Also taking four units were Deutsche Telekom and Procter & Gamble, but their units were smaller, totaling 3 minutes and 2:30 respectively.