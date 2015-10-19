Kantar Adds Social to Advertising Data

Kantar Media said it will add social media engagement metrics to its advertising intelligence data in the U.S.

The added data will give advertising clients a more holistic view of their brand message activity across paid, owned and earned media, the company said.

Social media information about posts, shares and comments on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube will be provided through a partnership with Unmetric and will be available in November.

“As we continue to expand our digital and mobile analytic offerings, the ability to integrate brand social media engagement metrics is critical,” said George Carens, president of Kantar Media Intelligence. “With this new service, our clients will now have the opportunity to understand and make informed decisions on the total message being delivered by a brand across its paid, owned and earned media presence.”