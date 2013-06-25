Kansas University Reaches Agreement With ESPN

Kansas

University Athletics has reached a seven-year rights deal with ESPN, which will

begin with the 2013-14 season, to put KU events on ESPN3.





Kansas Athletics recently announced an agreement with Time Warner Cable to

annually air 50 KU contests -- including two exhibition and four non-conference

men's basketball games -- exclusively on Metro Sports in Kansas City and in the

state of Kansas. Under the pact with ESPN, those 50 events will be

distributed outside that territory by ESPN3, in addition to 20 contests that

will be aired exclusively by ESPN3 (includes Kansas City and state of Kansas).





The combined 70 events include one regular-season football game, the football

spring game, six men's basketball games (two will be exhibition games) and

basketball's Late Night in the Phog event, as well as 16 women's basketball

games.





"ESPN3 continues to serve as a destination for college sports fans, and

our agreement with Kansas Athletics extends that commitment,"

said John Lasker, VP of programming and acquisitions, ESPN. "We

look forward to delivering these live events to the KU fan base."





ESPN3 currently reaches more than 85 million homes to customers that receive

their Internet or video subscription from an affiliated provider.