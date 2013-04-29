Kabillion Partners With Saban Brands on Vortexx VOD Channel

Kabillion has partnered with Saban Brands to launch Vortexx Video on Demand Channel.

Vortexx is a programming block for boys that includes action and entertainment shows and airs on The CW from 7 a.m.-noon on Saturdays. Initial programming to be available on the VOD channel includes Power Rangers Lost Galaxy and Sonic X, with Dragon Ball Z Kai to be added in July.

"Saban's Vortexx programs are some of the most iconic and best loved kids shows ever," said Nicolas Atlan, Kabillion president & Moonscoop LLC executive chairman. "We're especially delighted to welcome Power Rangers Lost Galaxy as the franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary this year."