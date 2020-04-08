JW Player Using Comscore to Screen Content for Brands

Video platform JW Player is using Comscore’s brand safety and contextual segments to determine the suitability of content for advertisers.

With many marketers wary of appearing in COVID-19 content, Comscore said its screening system for virus-related programming has high-risk and low-risk segments, allowing advertising in material that’s educational or about working from home.

“As privacy continues to be a paramount concern for both consumers and brands, there is a critical need to have brand-safe transparency across all content, and a contextual approach is the best way forward in today’s media landscape,” said Rachel Gantz, general manager, activation solutions, Comscore. “This release offers brands more tools to do what's right and authentic for them. We’re excited to offer agencies and brands a new way to effectively achieve their video advertising goals through contextual targeting across the vast array of digital sites that use JW Player.”

The JW Player is used by 12,000 media sites for digital video playback. It already used Comscore to help advertisers target ads to specific demographic and behavioral audiences.

"We’re excited to announce the integration of Comscore across the JW Player platform and the billions of video plays we power,” said Clarence Kam, co-GM advertising at JW Player. “Our shared commitment to transforming digital video advertising is unlocking new media planning and evaluation tools for agencies and brands."