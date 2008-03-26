Justin Timberlake Tapped to Host 2008 ESPY Awards

Pop star and actor Justin Timberlake was tapped to host the 2008 ESPY Awards this summer.

The ESPYs are ESPN’s premier awards show, honoring the best moments, teams and players from the year in sports.

“I’m very excited to be hosting the 16th edition of the ESPYs. I can’t wait for the day of the show as I’m truly a sports junkie,” Timberlake said in a statement. “Since the last ESPYs, there have been amazing moments in sports, and I’m looking forward to recapping all of them with ESPN’s diehard fans.”

This year’s ESPY Awards will be held at the Nokia Theater LA Live in Los Angeles and will air live on ESPN July 20.

ESPN said it is planning additional multiplatform content to compliment its ESPY coverage, although the network did not elaborate.