Justin Bieber to Guest Star on 'CSI'

Having already conquered the pop charts, teenage crooner Justin Bieber will be making his acting debut on the Sept. 23 season premiere of CBS's hit drama CSI, the network announced Thursday.

Bieber will be guest starring as Jason McCann, "a troubled teen who is faced with a terrible decision regarding his only brother," according to the news release. CBS said, "It is the beginning of an emotional story that will conclude later in the season," suggesting that CSI's "Bieber Fever" may spread into subsequent episodes.

"Every 20 years, a phenomenon like Justin Bieber graces our world. We'd like to believe that the phenomenon of CSI has had the same impact on popular culture," explained CSI Executive Producers Carol Mendelsohn, Don McGill and Anthony Zuiker, in a joint statement. "The opportunity to bring them together in the premiere is a great treat for our audience and all of its new viewers. This will be true event television."