Justin Antoniotti Named GM, President WPTZ/WNNE

Justin Antoniotti, news director at Hearst-owned ABC affiliate WTAE Pittsburgh, Pa., has been named president and general manager of WPTZ and WNNE, the group's NBC affiliates serving Plattsburgh, N.Y. and Burlington, Vt.

Antoniotti will start his new job July 1. He succeeds Kyle Grimes, who is becoming president and general manager of Hearst’s WGAL, the NBC affiliate serving Lancaster-Harrisburg-Lebanon-York, Pa. A new WTAE news director has yet to be named.

Since becoming WTAE news director in 2012, Antoniotti has overseen the station’s on-air newscasts, as well as its website and apps. Earlier this year, WTAE was awarded a Peabody for its investigation into systematic problems with Pennsylvania’s volunteer fire departments.