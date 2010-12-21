'Justified' To Return Feb. 9

Season two of FX drama Justified will premiere Wednesday, Feb.

9 at 10 p.m., the network announced Tuesday.

The series, starring Timothy

Olyphant as a deputy U.S. Marshal, will air 13 episodes. According to the press

release, in the sophomore season "Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens must now

face off against the criminal organizations who are moving to fill the void,

and he finds himself entangled once again with the mercurial Boyd Crowder

(Walton Goggins)."

Joining the cast in season two are

Margo Martindale, Jeremy Davies, Joseph Lyle Taylor and Brad William Henke, who

have recurring roles as members of the pot-farming Bennett Family.

Justified was created

by Graham Yost who is also an executive producer and writer on the series. Also

serving as executive producers are Elmore Leonard, whose books the series is

based on, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Fred Golan and Michael Dinner. It is

produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.