'Justified' To Return Feb. 9
Season two of FX drama Justified will premiere Wednesday, Feb.
9 at 10 p.m., the network announced Tuesday.
The series, starring Timothy
Olyphant as a deputy U.S. Marshal, will air 13 episodes. According to the press
release, in the sophomore season "Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens must now
face off against the criminal organizations who are moving to fill the void,
and he finds himself entangled once again with the mercurial Boyd Crowder
(Walton Goggins)."
Joining the cast in season two are
Margo Martindale, Jeremy Davies, Joseph Lyle Taylor and Brad William Henke, who
have recurring roles as members of the pot-farming Bennett Family.
Justified was created
by Graham Yost who is also an executive producer and writer on the series. Also
serving as executive producers are Elmore Leonard, whose books the series is
based on, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Fred Golan and Michael Dinner. It is
produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.