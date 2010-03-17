‘Justified' Premiere Delivers For FX
By Alex Weprin
The series premiere of Justified on FX delivered strong ratings
for FX March 16. The program, which has drawn much critical acclaim,
brought in 4.16 million total viewers, including 2.04 million adults 18-49, and
1.42 million men 18-49.
The total viewer and men 18-49 numbers are the best for
the network since the series premiere of The
Shield in March 2002 (4.83 million and 1.74 million, respectively).
Justified is the
second major drama to make an impact for FX, with its last drama launch,
Sons of Anarchy, becoming a bona
fide hit for the network. Sons
averaged 3.6 million viewers during its second season, which was up 66% from
season one.
