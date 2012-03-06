'Justified'Gets Fourth Season From FX

FX announced Tuesday that it has picked up its drama Justified for a fourth season of 13 episodes.

Through the first seven weeks of Justified's third season, first-run episodes are averaging 4.3 million viewers (+8% vs. season 2) and 2.1 million Adults 18-49 (+8% vs. season 2). The weekly multi-run average viewership for the season is 7.0 million total viewers and 3.4 million Adults 18-49.

"Justified is one of television's best series and this season has reinforced that excellence," said Nick Grad, executive VP of original programming for FX. "[Series creator] Graham Yost and his writing team continue to deliver compelling material and richly drawn characters brought to life by the brilliance of Timothy Olyphant and our terrific ensemble cast. Their work is validated by universal acclaim, awards, and ratings that have grown every year. We look forward to many more seasons to come."

Season three has six episodes left, with the finale airing April 10.

"There are many reasons all of us on Justified are grateful to get a chance to do another season," said Yost. "We get to do more work with amazing actors, writers, producers, directors, musicians, editors and a jaw-droppingly talented crew. We get to keep doing a show that appeals to a wide demographic: people in Harlan, retired US Marshals, criminals (we honestly did hear that), and, most happily, our guide, our muse, Elmore Leonard."