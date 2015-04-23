Justice Network Helps Local Missing Child

The new Justice Network has helped recover a missing child.

As part of its programming, the channel runs public service messages, including alerts about missing children.

Earlier this month, the network aired a 30-second message about a Houston girl who had been missing since 2013 on one of Gannett-owned KHOU-TV’s digital multicast channels . A call came in almost immediately to the hotline at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

“Someone watching the Justice Network recognized this child and did the right thing,” said John Walsh, co-founder of NCMEC and on-air host and spokesperson for the Justice Network. “The public’s involvement is crucial and really does help save lives. This is one more victory in the fight to bring missing children home.”

The Justice Network says it dedicates 90 seconds to public service every hour every day. It airs 30 seconds on most wanted fugitives, 30 seconds to help locate missing children, and 30 seconds providing viewers with invaluable safety tips.

“This is exactly what we aimed to accomplish when we launched the Justice Network just a few short months ago,” said Justice Network CEO Steve Schiffman. “It’s a proof of network performance that we are already catching fugitives and recovering missing kids. Our mission goes above and beyond our incredibly entertaining line up of mystery and crime programming.”