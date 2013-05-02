Juris Out at truTV

TruTv head Marc

Juris is leaving after nearly a decade at the entertainment channel, executives

said.

Juris, who most

recently served as executive VP and COO of TruTV, oversaw the brand changeover

of the network from Court TV in 2008. Under his purview, Juris developed several

hit reality series for truTv, including such shows as Hardcore Pawn.

The network

averaged 1.1 million viewers during the first quarter of 2013, a 5% decline

from the same period last year.

Turner

Entertainment Networks president Steve Koonin said in an internal company memo

that the company has already begun the search for a replacement. "We are

extremely grateful to Marc for his many contributions to our business, and we

wish him all the best in his future endeavors," Koonin said.

Earlier this

month the network announced its upfront lineup which included three new series

and seven pilots targeted toward a "funseeker" audience craves

suspenseful and comedic reality shows.

Juris previously

served as executive VP and general manager, a position to which he was promoted

in 2007. Prior to joining the network in 2004, he held a number of executive

positions at Rainbow Media Holdings, LLC's Fuse, AMC and Metro Channels.

Below is the memo in its entirety:

Today the company is announcing the departure of our

colleague Marc Juris. As executive vice president and chief operating officer

of truTV, Marc has provided valuable leadership, especially through the

network's rebranding and subsequent audience growth.

I have already begun the process of evaluating truTV's

current and future leadership needs so that we can choose the right executive

to lead the network.

We are extremely grateful to Marc for his many

contributions to our business, and we wish him all the best in his future

endeavors.

Steve Koonin