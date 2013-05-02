Juris Out at truTV
TruTv head Marc
Juris is leaving after nearly a decade at the entertainment channel, executives
said.
Juris, who most
recently served as executive VP and COO of TruTV, oversaw the brand changeover
of the network from Court TV in 2008. Under his purview, Juris developed several
hit reality series for truTv, including such shows as Hardcore Pawn.
The network
averaged 1.1 million viewers during the first quarter of 2013, a 5% decline
from the same period last year.
Turner
Entertainment Networks president Steve Koonin said in an internal company memo
that the company has already begun the search for a replacement. "We are
extremely grateful to Marc for his many contributions to our business, and we
wish him all the best in his future endeavors," Koonin said.
Earlier this
month the network announced its upfront lineup which included three new series
and seven pilots targeted toward a "funseeker" audience craves
suspenseful and comedic reality shows.
Juris previously
served as executive VP and general manager, a position to which he was promoted
in 2007. Prior to joining the network in 2004, he held a number of executive
positions at Rainbow Media Holdings, LLC's Fuse, AMC and Metro Channels.
Below is the memo in its entirety:
Today the company is announcing the departure of our
colleague Marc Juris. As executive vice president and chief operating officer
of truTV, Marc has provided valuable leadership, especially through the
network's rebranding and subsequent audience growth.
I have already begun the process of evaluating truTV's
current and future leadership needs so that we can choose the right executive
to lead the network.
We are extremely grateful to Marc for his many
contributions to our business, and we wish him all the best in his future
endeavors.
Steve Koonin
