Jungo TV Joins Iris.TV’s Contextual Video Marketplace

Jungo TV, co-founded by Dr. Mehmet Oz, has joined the Iris.TV Contextual Video Marketplace.

The marketplace enables advertisers to contextual target Jungo content viewers contextually in a privacy protected and brand-safe manner, Iris.TV said.

“We are thrilled to add Jungo’s vast global inventory of premium video to our rapidly growing contextual targeting marketplace. Their partnership is yet another vote of confidence in the value of contextual targeting for CTV and premium video as the industry changes rapidly and advertisers are left looking for a scalable alternative to audience targeting,” said Field Garthwaite, CEO of Iris.TV. “After growing our available inventory by over 500% in 2Q, we are on pace to maintain that as consumer and advertiser behaviors continue to shift inextricably.”

Jungo TV’s digital-first TV networks include martial arts sports channel, Combat Go; K-Pop and Asian pop culture channel, Hallypop; and the first international ad-supported LGBTQ streaming channel, HerePlay.

“We’re exhilarated to partner with IRIS.TV and their Contextual Video Marketplace. This is a win-win scenario as Jungo TV’s rapid global growth extends IRIS.TV's reach to a global audience of over 2 billion,” said George Chung, CEO of Jungo TV. “Jungo’s partners benefit by providing scale and a precise alternative to audience targeting, creating higher value to advertisers and our content providers.”

"I am proud of Jungo TV's ability to bring high-quality, affordable video content to these audiences across the globe," added Dr. Oz.

The Iris.TV Contextual Video Marketplace unites thousands of integration points into a single ecosystem bringing together publishers, contextual data partners, ad servers, and SSPs into a marketplace that enables publishers’ video content to be analyzed and categorized into industry-accepted brand-safe and brand-suitable segments that can be purchased by marketers through any DSP for direct, private marketplace, and open auction buying, the company said.

With this integration, Jungo TV’s online video platform of premium content will be contextually segmented by a growing list of leading data providers including Oracle Data Cloud, Comscore, GumGum, and Spectrum Media Services.