Juma Entertainment Looks to Take Sports Green

Juma Entertainment is jumping on the eco-friendly craze with the launch of a new “Juma Green” division devoted to eco-friendly televised sporting events.

"Our eco-friendly sponsorship relationships with companies including Lexus, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Roots and others confirm that environmentally sensitive marketing and programming is here to stay,” president Bob Horowitz said.

Juma named Barry Siegel head of the new division, reporting to Horowitz.

Siegel, who will be based in Los Angeles, is a sports-marketing veteran with past experience at companies such as Major League Soccer and Outback Steakhouse. He has worked with Juma previously on branded integrations within NBC’s The Singing Bee and CBS’ Rules of the Game.

The company also said it has a deal with CBS for the 17th annual Deer Valley Celebrity Skifest, which will run Dec. 21 adjacent to the network’s National Football League coverage.