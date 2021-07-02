July 4th Fireworks: How to Watch the Boston Pops, A Capitol Fourth, and Macy's Fourth of July

With COVID-19 restrictions easing, the U.S.'s biggest Fourth of July celebrations are resuming.

From Boston to New York, we've got all the details on how to watch the sky light up from your home.

Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular

Nothing says Fourth of July like the 1812 Overture. Complete with cannons, the Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular will celebrate Independence Day at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts.

The event will feature Keith Lockhart leading the Boston Pops orchestra along with appearances by The Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste and singer Mavis Staples.

Bloomberg Television will broadcast the event, which culminates in fireworks from the Boston Common. Those in the Boston area can also watch the simulcast on WHDH-TV. The event will also be live streamed at Bloomberg.com.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. ET with fireworks starting 10:30 p.m.

Macy's Fourth of July

In New York, the Macy's Fourth of July show starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Ryan Eggold and Renée Elise Goldsberry host the show with Blake Shelton, the Jonas Brothers, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire, Black Pumas and Tori Kelly all set to perform.

The sparklers, launching from five barges in the East River, will start at 9:25 p.m. Fireworks will also be shot of the Empire State Building at the same time.

NBC will air the event.

A Capitol Fourth

A Capitol Fourth starts in Washington, D.C. at 8 p.m.

Vanessa Williams will host the event, which will be pre-recorded with live fireworks.

Jack Everly will conduct the National Symphony Orchestra. The event will also feature appearances by Jimmy Buffett, Gladys Knight, Alan Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Pentatonix, Renee Fleming, Train, Jennifer Nettles, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Auli'i Cravalho, Laura Osnes, and Ali Stroker.

A Capitol Fourth will air on PBS stations and online.