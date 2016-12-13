Julie Laulis Named Cable One CEO

Julie Laulis has been named CEO of Cable One, succeeding Tom Might, who will continue as executive chairman.

Laulis, whose promotion is effective Jan. 1, has been president and COO of the Top 20 cable operator—650,000-plus subs in 19 states.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to lead Cable ONE into the future,” said Laulis in a statement. “Throughout my career here, I have marveled at the skill and devotion of our associates and at Tom’s achievements in guiding Cable ONE to become the terrific company it is today."

Laulis has been overseeing day-to-day operations since being named president/COO in January 2015.