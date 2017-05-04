Julie Foudy Signs Multi-Year Deal to Remain With ESPN

Julie Foudy, former U.S. women’s soccer team captain, has signed a multi-year agreement to remain with ESPN. Foudy will continue to cover major events for espnW and ESPN, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Olympics, Special Olympics and NCAA Championships. She also continues as the brand’s leading voice on pay equity, leadership development, and other issues involving women and sports.

Foudy will continue her role as ESPN's lead women’s soccer analyst and studio analyst/reporter for select global soccer events. She will also remain a contributor to the E:60 newsmagazine and Outside the Lines.

"I'm ecstatic to extend my work with espnW and the larger ESPN team,” said Foudy. “I look forward to continuing to cover soccer and sports on multiple platforms and in multiple ways, from features, to analysis, to writing and reporting."

Foudy’s first book, Choose to Matter: Being Courageously and Fabulously You was published Wednesday by Disney Publishing Worldwide (DPW) and espnW.

ESPN went through a round of layoffs last week that involved a number of on-air talent.

Foudy made her ESPN debut at the height of her playing career as a studio analyst during the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. She became a regular contributor to ESPN soccer programming soon after and joined the company full-time in 2005, less than a year after retiring from her 17-year professional career with the U.S. women’s team.