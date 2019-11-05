Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll in Season Five of ‘Billions’

Julianna Margulies of The Good Wife and Corey Stoll of House of Cards will guest star in multiple episodes of Billions on Showtime in season five. Margulies will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and best-selling author. Stoll joins in a season-long arc as Michael Prince, a business titan from a small town in Indiana.

Season five happens in spring 2020.

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star.

Margulies was most recently seen in the thriller mini-series The Hot Zone. She played Carol Hathaway in ER and Alicia Florrick in The Good Wife.

Stoll played Congressman Peter Russo in House of Cards. He’s also been in Homeland, The Strain, The Deuce and Girls.

In season four of Billions, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis), Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) came together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance. “Ambition and betrayal have long been at the heart of Billions, and last season all the characters found out exactly how high a price they had to pay to satisfy those needs,” said Showtime.

Billions is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.